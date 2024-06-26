© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Biden Weaponizes Surgeon General To Push EXTREME Gun Control… & Lefties Are Lapping It Up… In today's episode, we dive into the insanity that is the Biden administration. They have now pressured the Surgeon General to issue an full list of gun control edicts in their latest attempt to curtail gun Rights...
