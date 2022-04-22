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Biden braces for long fight ahead in Ukraine
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30 views • April 22, 2022
Glenn Greenwald tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that the question that never got asked from the very beginning of the U.S. role in this conflict is how does U.S. involvement in this war in increasingly escalatory ways … benefit the lives of American citizens?
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