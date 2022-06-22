Never Too Old To Serve Jesus!

Kenneth Austin (86) uses Polycarp as an example of serving God in old age.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 24th April 2022.

Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Rode Wireless Go Microphone. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter.

