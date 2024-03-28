Zelensky Knows It's Bad - interview, part 4, the End!

Zelensky knows it's bad - interview, part 4
-
Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not ready to defend themselves in the event of a major Russian offensive; Ukrainian troops have almost no artillery left, CBS News reports.
“While his (Zelensky’s) military has so far largely succeeded in containing the Russians, they are not prepared to defend against a major new Russian offensive expected in the coming months,” the channel said in a statement, citing Zelensky’s interview.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.