POLITICAN KILLED BY 4TH DOSE OF COVID VAXX POISON & FLU SHOT CHASER
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
DEATH NOTE

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Junior da Pax, director of the Pax Mount Sinai group in the region and councilor of the Municipality of Euclid da Cunha.
The wake takes place at the Pax Mount Sinai Memorial, headquarters of the company, in the center of the city of Euclid da Cunha, from where the coffin will leave at 3 pm for the plenary of the Municipal Council of Councilors of Euclid de Cunha. The burial will take place at 5 p.m. this Tuesday (11), at the Municipal Cemetery of São José, the city of Euclides da Cunha.

SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidbc/5428
facebook. com/juniordapax/posts/pfbid02USDka4jqrPtwPps9HYShXNyUQ1Yve2YrcwCuaWozhzgGvdLYoih518mpCJbYBMqyl
facebook .com/photo.php?fbid=3908730455846874&set=t.100001298757326&type=3
facebook .com/juniordapax
facebook .com/100003830548979/videos/861185025060583/
facebook .com/paxmonte.sinai/posts/pfbid0278qV9xTTp7yiYTzZ6qzvL7XaEtVtsqCA35rj3Y7TcUdAqtoxJg9NJ7SVh8syMunWl

Mirrored - Boot Camp

vaccinebrazilpfizer

