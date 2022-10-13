POLITICAN KILLED BY 4TH DOSE OF COVID VAXX POISON & FLU SHOT CHASER

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DEATH NOTE
It is with
deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Junior da Pax, director
of the Pax Mount Sinai group in the region and councilor of the
Municipality of Euclid da Cunha.
The wake takes place at the Pax Mount Sinai Memorial, headquarters of the company, in the center of the city of Euclid da Cunha, from where the coffin will leave at 3 pm for the plenary of the Municipal Council of Councilors of Euclid de Cunha. The burial will take place at 5 p.m. this Tuesday (11), at the Municipal Cemetery of São José, the city of Euclides da Cunha.
SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidbc/5428
facebook. com/juniordapax/posts/pfbid02USDka4jqrPtwPps9HYShXNyUQ1Yve2YrcwCuaWozhzgGvdLYoih518mpCJbYBMqyl
facebook .com/photo.php?fbid=3908730455846874&set=t.100001298757326&type=3
facebook .com/juniordapax
facebook .com/100003830548979/videos/861185025060583/
facebook .com/paxmonte.sinai/posts/pfbid0278qV9xTTp7yiYTzZ6qzvL7XaEtVtsqCA35rj3Y7TcUdAqtoxJg9NJ7SVh8syMunWl
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