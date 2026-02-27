Silver Hasn't Even Started Yet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think The Top Is In?
* Silver just did something it hasn’t done in 45 years.
* Discover a powerful pattern hiding in silver’s weekly all-time highs — and what it could mean for the rest of this bull market.
* Back in 1979, silver surged nearly 8x in just 12 months; and today, we are seeing new clusters of consecutive weekly ATHs forming for the first time since the 1970s.
* Is this just another spike or the early stages of something much bigger?
* Walk through the historical data, the math behind the momentum, and three possible paths silver could take from here.
GoldSilver (27 February 2026)