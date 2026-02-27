BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Silver Hasn't Even Started Yet
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
230 views • 1 day ago

Think The Top Is In?

* Silver just did something it hasn’t done in 45 years.

* Discover a powerful pattern hiding in silver’s weekly all-time highs — and what it could mean for the rest of this bull market.

* Back in 1979, silver surged nearly 8x in just 12 months; and today, we are seeing new clusters of consecutive weekly ATHs forming for the first time since the 1970s.

* Is this just another spike or the early stages of something much bigger?

* Walk through the historical data, the math behind the momentum, and three possible paths silver could take from here.


GoldSilver (27 February 2026)

https://youtu.be/mgo873yp0vA

goldsilverprecious metalsbull marketmomentumprecious metalall-time highalan hibbardrepricingprice resetall-time highshistorical data
