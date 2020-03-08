Washing Pesticides Off Blackberries PART 2, DAY 2 (Water Of Champions)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PART 2: The YELLOWISH color is NOT the Blackberries bleeding but rather what was washed off the Blackberries. Follow-Up from yesterday showing RED / PURPLE juice from Blackberries versus the YELLOWISH color that came off when washed in 11.5 pH Strong Kangen Water (Water Of Champions).
SCIENTIFIC STUDY:
And if you would like to look at the study that I reference, simply contact me.
Find us here:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #BlackberriesOfTruth
Music: [No Copyright Music] Island - MBB