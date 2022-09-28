Rebel News





September 28, 2022





FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3dMsNIv

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Marc Morano, founder of ClimateDepot.com, to discuss alarming new technologies being promoted by known WEF supporters such as Yuval Noah Harari which have the potential to upend privacy and surveillance as we know it.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lvcwu-transhumanism-very-scary-technology-on-the-horizon-from-wef-supporters.html