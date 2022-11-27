Ukraine Update Nov 27, 2022

⚡️ As a result of the negotiations, nine Russian servicemen who had been held captive in grave danger were repatriated from Kiev-controlled area on the 26th of November.

⚡️SITREP

💥As a result of high-precision weaponry strikes by the Russian Air Force against three temporary Polish mercenary units near Velikiye Hutora (Kharkov region), up to 200 militants have been destroyed.

◽️In addition, over a hundred mercenaries of the so-called Foreign Legion, as well as 1 tank, 2 armored combat vehicles and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated by Russian air force high-precision weapons near Seversk and Slovyansk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, 2 unsuccessful attacks have been launched by the AFU near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy has been halted and pushed back to its initial positions by artillery fire and active action by Russian troops. Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored combat vehicles, and 4 armored vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the AFU company tactical group concentrated for an offensive near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been hit by Russian troops as a result of pre-emptive actions. In addition, the enemy attack has been thwarted by artillery fire and army air strikes towards Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU suffered up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 1 tank, 4 armored combat vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the AFU counterattack by company tactical group forces has been repulsed near Bakhmutskoye. Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks and 3 infantry combat vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy attempted to counterattack the positions of Russian units near Novomikhaylovka, Novodonetskoye and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy has been dispersed and pushed back to its initial positions by the active action of the defending troops and artillery fire. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored vehicles and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 6 enemy strongpoints near Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, Torskoye, Ivano-Daryevka and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 67 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 168 areas.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU artillery weapons depot has been destroyed near Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, five rockets of the HIMARS and Olha multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Kremennaya and Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry