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Good Lion TV: Escaping the Simulation [30.11.2021]
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66 views • December 01, 2021
What if I told you... we were living in a metaverse like simulation? What would it take for you to consider everything about your reality as an illusion. The great sages, monks, and enlightened beings throughout time have all said "Life is an Illusion". Could they have known what some of us are finding out now?
2,505 views Nov 30, 2021
Good Lion TV - 11.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HEY_FXw0gwI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-2DcX8PjSdtoOOvfK_B9g
2,505 views Nov 30, 2021
Good Lion TV - 11.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HEY_FXw0gwI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-2DcX8PjSdtoOOvfK_B9g
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