Spirit of Prophecy Church - Sunday Service 06/19/2022

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Sunday Main Service Topic: Tribulation, Golden age or Both? Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday School Topic: Pray for the Church Speaker: Spirit of Prophecy Church
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church