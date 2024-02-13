Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wicked by Design
channel image
uncommon
0 Subscribers
23 views
Published 19 hours ago

Hagmann PI spotlights a case brought to his attention by Shatter Ops of a young mother's, Apphia, struggle to rescue and protect her children--from their abuser AND the system. Please check out the links below after you watch my rant and call to action. God willing, I will be doing a follow up. Folks, we cannot let this evil empire (the system) to continue to destroy families and traffick children.

Hagmann PI: https://www.hagmannpi.com/ep-4619-special-report-status-of-state-sanctioned-kidnapping-mother-provides-update-the-hagmann-report-february-9-2024/

Apphia's site: https://psalm91protection.com/

Concise, eye-opening statement about "social work" and the system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDgLqVxKim4

My interview by Lawless America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=708WBe8UE38

Who am I? + contact venue: https://www.unkpi.net/about-us


Keywords
corruptionchild abusechild traffickingsystemhagmannpichild servicesshatter the darknessshatter ops

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket