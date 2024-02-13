Wicked by Design

Hagmann PI spotlights a case brought to his attention by Shatter Ops of a young mother's, Apphia, struggle to rescue and protect her children--from their abuser AND the system. Please check out the links below after you watch my rant and call to action. God willing, I will be doing a follow up. Folks, we cannot let this evil empire (the system) to continue to destroy families and traffick children.
Hagmann PI: https://www.hagmannpi.com/ep-4619-special-report-status-of-state-sanctioned-kidnapping-mother-provides-update-the-hagmann-report-february-9-2024/
Apphia's site: https://psalm91protection.com/
Concise, eye-opening statement about "social work" and the system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDgLqVxKim4
My interview by Lawless America: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=708WBe8UE38
Who am I? + contact venue: https://www.unkpi.net/about-us
