US Strikes Syria, Will Bible Prophecy be Fulfilled as WW3 Escalates?
The New American
The countries that are named in the bible are the exact countries in conflict right now. The wars and judgments of these nations were written about in the bible. Are they about to be fulfilled?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. FoxNews.com - Jennifer Griffin: US forces carried out airstrikes on Iranian proxy forces inside Syria

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6339944738112


2. FoxNews.com - Will Iran view US strikes in Syria as an escalatory move?

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6339947297112


3. BibleGateway.com - Isaiah 17, New American Standard Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2017&version=NASB


