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[I tried] Painting a New Cosmo Model part 1
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10 views • May 10, 2021
#Cosmopolitan #TessHoliday #BodyPositivity
When a controversial celebrity was featured on Cosmopolitan magazine, I was inspired by that person to create a diverse cover. Through this art piece, I truly, sincerely, hope that ALL differences are accepted in our modern society.
Links to see my art: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Program Used: Manga Studio Debut 4, Filmora Scrn.(trial ver.)
Music: "Marrakesch" by Phillip Gross, originated from Free Music Archive.
When a controversial celebrity was featured on Cosmopolitan magazine, I was inspired by that person to create a diverse cover. Through this art piece, I truly, sincerely, hope that ALL differences are accepted in our modern society.
Links to see my art: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Program Used: Manga Studio Debut 4, Filmora Scrn.(trial ver.)
Music: "Marrakesch" by Phillip Gross, originated from Free Music Archive.
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