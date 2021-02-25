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Intuitively Intermittent Fasting: How You can use Your Diet to Reverse the Causes of Chronic Disease
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12 views • February 25, 2021
What is missing when it comes to Western medicine’s standard approach to treating chronic health problems? Dr. Will Cole, author of Intuitive Fasting: The Flexible Four-Week Intermittent Fasting Plan to Recharge Your Metabolism and Renew Your Health, grew up watching his loved ones battle autoimmune disorders. Now, he is leading a movement to change the way we treat chronic diseases using functional medicine.
Tune in to discover:
New ways to discover the underlying causes of chronic disease
How to get out of fight or flight mode and back into a state of “rest and digest”
The role of intuition in intermittent fasting
Dr. Cole looks beyond simple numbers and lab results in order to treat the whole patient and not just their current symptoms. His natural and holistic approach often utilizes functional medicine nutrition, intuitive eating intermittent fasting, and a hormonal imbalance diet. Understanding autoimmune thyroid disease, for example, and which foods can prompt the body to produce its own thyroid hormones can avoid unnecessary dependence on medications and highlight the importance of lifestyle in disease treatment.
Intuitively intermittent fasting combined with a mostly plant based high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate diet has been shown to support the metabolic process and protect against insulin resistance and digestive problems symptoms. Dr. Cole’s four-week plan makes the benefits of fasting and eating a plant based ketogenic diet accessible to beginners who may want to treat specific issues, improve their overall health, or both. Embracing functional medicine education can provide those suffering from chronic illness with a way to take their health and their personal power back into their own hands.
To learn more or book a consult visit https://drwillcole.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Tune in to discover:
New ways to discover the underlying causes of chronic disease
How to get out of fight or flight mode and back into a state of “rest and digest”
The role of intuition in intermittent fasting
Dr. Cole looks beyond simple numbers and lab results in order to treat the whole patient and not just their current symptoms. His natural and holistic approach often utilizes functional medicine nutrition, intuitive eating intermittent fasting, and a hormonal imbalance diet. Understanding autoimmune thyroid disease, for example, and which foods can prompt the body to produce its own thyroid hormones can avoid unnecessary dependence on medications and highlight the importance of lifestyle in disease treatment.
Intuitively intermittent fasting combined with a mostly plant based high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate diet has been shown to support the metabolic process and protect against insulin resistance and digestive problems symptoms. Dr. Cole’s four-week plan makes the benefits of fasting and eating a plant based ketogenic diet accessible to beginners who may want to treat specific issues, improve their overall health, or both. Embracing functional medicine education can provide those suffering from chronic illness with a way to take their health and their personal power back into their own hands.
To learn more or book a consult visit https://drwillcole.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
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