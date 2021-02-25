BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Intuitively Intermittent Fasting: How You can use Your Diet to Reverse the Causes of Chronic Disease
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • February 25, 2021
What is missing when it comes to Western medicine’s standard approach to treating chronic health problems? Dr. Will Cole, author of Intuitive Fasting: The Flexible Four-Week Intermittent Fasting Plan to Recharge Your Metabolism and Renew Your Health, grew up watching his loved ones battle autoimmune disorders. Now, he is leading a movement to change the way we treat chronic diseases using functional medicine.

Tune in to discover:

New ways to discover the underlying causes of chronic disease
How to get out of fight or flight mode and back into a state of “rest and digest”
The role of intuition in intermittent fasting

Dr. Cole looks beyond simple numbers and lab results in order to treat the whole patient and not just their current symptoms. His natural and holistic approach often utilizes functional medicine nutrition, intuitive eating intermittent fasting, and a hormonal imbalance diet. Understanding autoimmune thyroid disease, for example, and which foods can prompt the body to produce its own thyroid hormones can avoid unnecessary dependence on medications and highlight the importance of lifestyle in disease treatment.

Intuitively intermittent fasting combined with a mostly plant based high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate diet has been shown to support the metabolic process and protect against insulin resistance and digestive problems symptoms. Dr. Cole’s four-week plan makes the benefits of fasting and eating a plant based ketogenic diet accessible to beginners who may want to treat specific issues, improve their overall health, or both. Embracing functional medicine education can provide those suffering from chronic illness with a way to take their health and their personal power back into their own hands.

To learn more or book a consult visit https://drwillcole.com/

Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Keywords
ketointermittentfastingchronicillness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

Petra Stone
A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

HRS Editors
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

Belle Carter
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy