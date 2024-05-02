Create New Account
Chemical-Free Gardening in a Woods (Spring Non-Toxic Garden Tour)
Non-Toxic Home
(TONS of links below!!!) Sometimes you have to make compromises to grow food! I never wanted to use landscape fabric in the garden, and I do really prefer the no-til method, but every location has different challenges and thus there is no one-size-fits-all approach to successful gardening.


Don’t believe the Rockefeller robots, who typically have no more than a few potted plants!


Life happens and we must respond accordingly.


Correction: Obviously, I meant that it was the end of April, not May. Silly, silly.


Also, I interrupted myself and meant to say that Dave doesn’t tolerate yarrow, and I don’t use it myself much. So out it goes.


As the environment changes, so must our gardening strategies.


Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


Homesteading Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites


Winter Sowing Guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020


Natural EpiPen Alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives


Landscape Fabric (This truly is the highest quality at the best price- Dave’s tried a lot of brands!): https://amzn.to/4bhXxZS


Clear Plastic Cups (I’ve use ones from this random brand for 3 years. Just drill holes for drainage and you’re good to go.): https://amzn.to/3QpkfHq


Pesto Recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly


How Am I Still Alive?: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-am-i-still-alive


My Tiller (Good for small roots, not big roots): https://amzn.to/3JGo3QO


Garden Weasel “Hand Tiller”: https://amzn.to/4b0OdcX


Why I Seed Save: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UbTdWUb6h7DS/


Toilet Paper Alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toilet-paper-alternatives


Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

