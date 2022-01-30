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Christian Video Vault: Age of Deceit: Fallen Angels & the NWO (Original Classic) [29.01.2022]
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154 views • January 30, 2022
Is there a connection between UFO's, the New Age movement, demon possessions, Secret Societies, alien abductions, channeling spirits, and Satanism? In Age of Deceit, we investigate why the New World Order and the Global Elite are tirelessly working to form a One World Government and who they are getting this instruction from.
All credit for this film goes to Gonz Shimura. Additional credit goes to Chris White and Douglas Hamp who are featured throughout the film. Chris White's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/hiswaysa...
NOTE FROM ORIGINAL UPLOADER: "Alice Bailey quote at 27 min is taken out of context and is my mistake. Bailey is describing Nazi ideology; however, it does not change her views on Christianity as a whole."
1,240 views Jan 29, 2022
Christian Video Vault
9.54K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ivzHrI-0lmM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this film goes to Gonz Shimura. Additional credit goes to Chris White and Douglas Hamp who are featured throughout the film. Chris White's YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/hiswaysa...
NOTE FROM ORIGINAL UPLOADER: "Alice Bailey quote at 27 min is taken out of context and is my mistake. Bailey is describing Nazi ideology; however, it does not change her views on Christianity as a whole."
1,240 views Jan 29, 2022
Christian Video Vault
9.54K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ivzHrI-0lmM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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