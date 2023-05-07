Create New Account
2 stories that PROVE America's battling ‘FULL FLEDGED EVIL’
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


May 5, 2023


America isn’t currently in a battle against men — Republican or Democrat, Glenn says. Rather, our nation is in a battle against ‘full-fledged evil.’ And in this clip, Glenn shares 2 stories that prove just how DARK our society has become. One of those stories includes an after school SATAN CLUB, run by the Satanic Temple. A federal judge just ruled the Saucon Valley School District (in Pennsylvania) MUST allow the club to run. Glenn gives all the details, plus, he describes a small, but powerful, action you can take TODAY to help stop this madness soon…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QcobY7yxXQ

americasocietyfederal judgedarkglenn beckpennsylvaniapasatanic templebattlingsatan clubafter schoolfull fledged evilsaucon valley school districtmust allow club to run

