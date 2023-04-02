Create New Account
SCIENTISTS SHUT DOWN OVER MASK STUDY
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Apr 1, 2023


A recent publication by the world-renowned scientific group, The Cochrane Collaboration, has shown that masks did little to nothing positive during the pandemic response. Following the release of this study, New York Times opinion writer, Zeynep Tufekci, along with the editor-in-chief of the Cochrane Collaboration, Karla Soares-Weiser, threw the authors of the mask study under the bus. Jefferey Jaxen does a deep dive to uncover the important details of this story.


#CochraneCollaboration


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2focek-scientists-shut-down-over-mask-study.html

Keywords
jefferey jaxenpandemicdel bigtreehighwirescientistsshut downmaskscovidmask studycochrane collaborationzeynep tufekcikarla soares-weiser

