Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 1, 2023
A recent publication by the world-renowned scientific group, The Cochrane Collaboration, has shown that masks did little to nothing positive during the pandemic response. Following the release of this study, New York Times opinion writer, Zeynep Tufekci, along with the editor-in-chief of the Cochrane Collaboration, Karla Soares-Weiser, threw the authors of the mask study under the bus. Jefferey Jaxen does a deep dive to uncover the important details of this story.
#CochraneCollaboration
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2focek-scientists-shut-down-over-mask-study.html
