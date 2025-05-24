BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Massive strikes on Ukrainian Positions in Volchansk, Kharkov region - current situation
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

💥🇺🇦 Massive strikes on Ukrainian Positions in Volchansk, Kharkov region.

Adding:

Ukrainian sources report that multiple Tu-95 strategic bombers have taken off from Olenya Airbase.

🛸At the same time, a significant number of Russian strike drones are already operating in Ukrainian airspace.

🛳 Additionally, missile launch platforms of the Black Sea Fleet are reportedly active.

Adding:  

Moscow's air defenses intercepted two Ukrainian drones attempting to strike the capital, according to Mayor Sobyanin.

As a precaution, temporary flight restrictions were imposed at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, reports Rosaviatsiya.

Adding: 

Current Situation – According to Ukrainian Monitoring Channels

Six Tu-95 strategic bombers have taken off from Olenya Airbase, reportedly en route to launch zones. Additionally, one Tu-95 and two Tu-160s have departed from Engels Airbase.

Two Russian missile carriers are active in the Black Sea, with an estimated payload of up to 12 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Roughly 40 Russian UAVs are currently operating over Ukrainian territory, most seem to be headed for Kiev.

At the same time, Ukraine has reportedly launched a significant wave of drones targeting Russia.

Adding: 

Russia’s air defense systems have intercepted three additional Ukrainian UAVs heading toward Moscow, according to the city’s mayor.

In total, 95 Ukrainian drones were destroyed or intercepted over various Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense reported.

