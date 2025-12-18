Maduro addressed the Venezuelan people with a message of resilience, unity, & joy in the face of US pressure & economic warfare

“We cannot fail this people. We can never fail them.”

President Nicolás Maduro addressed the Venezuelan people with a message of resilience, unity, and joy in the face of U.S. pressure and economic warfare.

As thousands filled the streets, Maduro praised the strength of the humble and determined Venezuelan people:

“All the harm that the U.S. empire tries to do to us is now turning more and more into blessings—blessings of life, of struggle, of independence, of prosperity, and above all, of a future guaranteed for this Venezuelan homeland.”

This was a vow to protect Venezuela’s right to its land, wealth, and sovereign path forward.

“Ese pueblo lo defenderemos.”

That people—we will defend.

Adding, also from last night:

Two EA-18G Growlers are airborne off Venezuela, reinforcing U.S. electronic warfare coverage amid the expanding SOUTHCOM military posture.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker is now on station over the Caribbean, south of Puerto Rico.

The tanker (Tail 63-8019) appears positioned to support ongoing fighter operations near Venezuelan airspace.

Multiple F-22 Raptors departed Langley Air Force Base (Virginia) in three separate waves, each consisting of 2–4 aircraft, supported by at least one KC-135 Stratotanker.

*Activity recorded approximately three hours ago (last night).