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TO Q OR NOT TO Q?
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373 views • April 30, 2020
IT LOOKS AS THOUGH TRUMP IS COMPROMISING WITH THE ENEMY ON MANY ISSUES. I SAY HE IS TWO STEPS UP ON THE ENEMY. CHRISTIANS DON'T LET THE ENEMY DIVIDE US. WE KNOW GOD PUT TRUMP INTO OFFICE. CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR HIM. REMEMBER THE 10 SPIES THAT CAME BACK WITH THE NEGATIVE REPORT. THE GIANTS (MANDATORY VACCINES, 5G,) ARE TO BIG. BE IN THE CAMP OF JOSHUA AND CALEB! NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE WITH GOD.
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