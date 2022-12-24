Let's Talk Torah - Miqets | Friday Fellowship

Join James & Leigh Caruthers for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Miqets (At the end) Genesis 41:1-44:17. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

12.23.22

Please subscribe to both our channels

@HeartoftheTribes

@betweentheriverandtheravens

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co



