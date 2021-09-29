© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Joseph Mercola: How the Spike Protein Hurts the Heart
Follow
5
Share
Report
304 views • September 29, 2021
by Dr. Joseph Mercola September 28, 2021
conservativeplaylist.com
Description:
This video from the Front Line doctors White Coat Summit was published in mid-August. In it, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole succinctly outlines many of the health challenges associated with the experimental genetic therapy injection program.
https://conservativeplaylist.com/2021/09/28/dr-joseph-mercola-how-the-spike-protein-hurts-the-heart/
conservativeplaylist.com
Description:
This video from the Front Line doctors White Coat Summit was published in mid-August. In it, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole succinctly outlines many of the health challenges associated with the experimental genetic therapy injection program.
https://conservativeplaylist.com/2021/09/28/dr-joseph-mercola-how-the-spike-protein-hurts-the-heart/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.