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Why the Convergence of Destruction, Murder, Deception, War, Evil? | As the Days of Lot

• Alien deception of breeding with humans or is this As the Days of Noah DNA defilement?

o Dark side of the moon and Free Mason Calling Card

• War on you – weaponized ticks to destroy the Beef Industry?

• How does the Dead Scientist fit the Anti Christ False Prophet prophecy that is burning the old for 2030 agenda

o Who could be killing them – cover an old dream

• War Script and the BRICs money system – cover old dream of the War script

o Deagle Report, is this what is being primed

o Dream on USA airbase attacked in the USA – have to get you to go to war

• Brain Computer Interface Nightmare (how many will be enslaved)

o Review rogue data points, what happens when this highjacks your mind?

• Ai to take most of the Jobs according major Consulting Company that downsizes processes / people

• Technocrat slaves are warning of a digital plandemic

o To comply with the MOTB system / ID2020, will they just force you to comply so your money is not frozen?

• Is Maga finally waking up?

o Demon above Trump, is it Appollo or Baal from the Last Pull Book (could not find the viral cover)

o Epstein Alive, all the proof you need

o Who really runs the world, from their lips

• As the days of Lot – review how this fits UBI / UHI







