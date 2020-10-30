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"Il y a 115 000 places de lit en réanimation dans l'hôpital privé, quand est-ce qu'on va se réveiller !"
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7 views • October 30, 2020
https://www.facebook.com/GGRMC/videos/869979707165004/
« On nous dit que l'on fait un confinement pour éviter l'engorgement du système hospitalier.
Mais ce que l'on oublie de dire c'est hospitalier... public ! Et on oublie privé !
Les cliniques privées sont vides !
Il y a 115 000 lits ! »
Grandes Gueules RMC
#Confinement2 : Qui est responsable ? Emmanuel Macron ou les Français ? 🤔😷
➡️Eric, formateur en clinique, Bouches-du-Rhône 📢 : "Il y a 115 000 places en réanimation dans l'hôpital privé, quand est-ce qu'on va se réveiller !"
#GGRMC
« On nous dit que l'on fait un confinement pour éviter l'engorgement du système hospitalier.
Mais ce que l'on oublie de dire c'est hospitalier... public ! Et on oublie privé !
Les cliniques privées sont vides !
Il y a 115 000 lits ! »
Grandes Gueules RMC
#Confinement2 : Qui est responsable ? Emmanuel Macron ou les Français ? 🤔😷
➡️Eric, formateur en clinique, Bouches-du-Rhône 📢 : "Il y a 115 000 places en réanimation dans l'hôpital privé, quand est-ce qu'on va se réveiller !"
#GGRMC
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