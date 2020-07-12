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💥.... ΠΟΙΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΣΥΓΚΛΟΝΙΣΤΕΙ? ΠΟΙΟΣ? ΠΟΙΟΣ...?
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382 views • July 12, 2020
Πρόσφατο συγκλονιστικό, τριπλό θαύμα του Τιμίου Σταυρού στην εγκεφαλικά παράλυτη Βαρβάρα, το οποίο διηγείται κατασυγκινημένος ο παπα-Δημήτρης των Αγίων Ισιδώρων Λυκαβηττού! Είναι αδύνατον να μην συγκλονιστεί όποιος το ακούσει ως το τέλος! Ακόμη και πέτρα ραγίζει!
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