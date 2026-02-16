What the Early Christians Believed About Divorce and Remarriage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A century ago, it was extremely rare for a non-Christian—let alone a Christian—to obtain a divorce. Today, so-called Bible-believing Christians divorce one another just as frequently as does the world. The reason is that the Church has abandoned Christ’s teaching on divorce and remarriage. In this message, David Bercot looks at the New Testament teachings on divorce and explains how those passages were applied by the early Christians.