Trump killed Soleimani to derail Iran–Saudi peace deal – Yanis Varoufakis, ex-Greek finance minister

Trump killed Soleimani to derail Iran–Saudi peace deal – ex-Greek finance minister

🌏The killing of Qasem Soleimani wasn’t just a military strike—it effectively wiped out a looming Iran–Saudi breakthrough, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis says.

🌏He explains Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission to meet Saudi officials when he was assassinated on Donald Trump’s orders, abruptly shutting down a rare chance at de-escalation.

🌏Varoufakis suggests this aligned with broader efforts to keep Iran and Gulf states apart, with Benjamin Netanyahu opposing any thaw.

🌏Instead of easing tensions, Trump’s move helped lock the region back into confrontation—with Gulf economies now paying the price.

Adding from today:

🚨Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirms intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib has been killed.

Adding about the killing Larijani yesterday by Israel/US:

Killing Larijani may backfire on US and Israel – journalist

Iran is likely to hit back on multiple fronts, former NYT Tehran correspondent Sassan Lashkari told CNN.

💬“The loss of [National Security Council Secretary Ali] Larijani is not only a major blow to Iran, but I believe it will also become a strategic problem for the United States,” she said.

She argued that Larijani was seen as a rare figure capable of negotiating with the US.

💬“Without him, there are not many within the Iranian establishment who have cross-factional ties and can take on that kind of role.”