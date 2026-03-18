Trump killed Soleimani to derail Iran–Saudi peace deal – Yanis Varoufakis, ex-Greek finance minister

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Trump killed Soleimani to derail Iran–Saudi peace deal – ex-Greek finance minister
🌏The killing of Qasem Soleimani wasn’t just a military strike—it effectively wiped out a looming Iran–Saudi breakthrough, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis says.
🌏He explains Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission to meet Saudi officials when he was assassinated on Donald Trump’s orders, abruptly shutting down a rare chance at de-escalation.
🌏Varoufakis suggests this aligned with broader efforts to keep Iran and Gulf states apart, with Benjamin Netanyahu opposing any thaw.
🌏Instead of easing tensions, Trump’s move helped lock the region back into confrontation—with Gulf economies now paying the price.
Adding from today:
🚨Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirms intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib has been killed.
Adding about the killing Larijani yesterday by Israel/US:
Killing Larijani may backfire on US and Israel – journalist
Iran is likely to hit back on multiple fronts, former NYT Tehran correspondent Sassan Lashkari told CNN.
💬“The loss of [National Security Council Secretary Ali] Larijani is not only a major blow to Iran, but I believe it will also become a strategic problem for the United States,” she said.
She argued that Larijani was seen as a rare figure capable of negotiating with the US.
💬“Without him, there are not many within the Iranian establishment who have cross-factional ties and can take on that kind of role.”