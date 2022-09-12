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9/11/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP spent the most on the UN Human Rights Council, but got sold out. The new commissioner will lead the UN Human Rights Council to hold the CCP accountable for its crime against human rights and humanity as well as its past bribing and infiltration. This is also the key for taking down the CCP