635: The Final Betrayal of America| Patrick Wood & Courtenay Turner (Clip)

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As the doors to the digital gulag silently lock behind us, most people are unaware that they have been assisting in the construction of their own prison. The reliance on technology in the 21st century has created an unnatural dependency on the digital world that most people just can’t shake.
Patrick Wood has been writing about the impending technocracy for two decades with Technocracy News, and Courtenay Turner brings a deep understanding of the direction the medical devices are heading. Their new book, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America, is a cautionary tale about what happens when the wrong people are in charge of the technology.
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