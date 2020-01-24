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Why Did We Test Nukes in Space?
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12 views • January 24, 2020
At a time when the game of nuclear chicken very nearly got out of hand the superpowers continued to test nuclear weapons in space with both surprising and frightening consequences. In this video we look at why we needed to test nukes in space.
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