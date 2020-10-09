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In the World, But Not of It. 23 Reborn! By the Blood! 2346: TRIBULATION! 6969-11-69 666 JUDGEment!
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69 views • October 09, 2020
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
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