The 'mark of the beast' is about human seed, DNA & defiling God's temple (Part V)

Source 1: https://www.genome.gov/genetics-glossary/Double-Helix Double Helix; Published by National Human Genome Research Institute; The Forefront of Genomics; USA.gov; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 05, 2021.
Source 2: https://www.biblegateway.com
Published by Bible Gateway; Old & new testament scriptures; Genesis; Isaiah; Daniel; Matthew; Mark, Acts, 1 Corinthians, 1 John, Revelation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 05, 2021.
Source 3: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/9/ac-2609_article
The Concept of the Crown and Its Potential Role in the Downfall of Coronavirus; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Published by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; USA.gov; Written by Terence Chorba; Author affiliation: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Volume 26, Number 9; Date published: September 2020; Date of website access: June 05, 2021.
Source 4: https://www.dictionary.com/browse/corona
corona [ kuh-roh-nuh ] SHOW IPA; Published by Dictionary.com, LLC; Date uploaded: unknown; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 5: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
Operation Warp Speed; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Date published: unknown; Date last edited: June 25, 2021; Date of website access: July 05, 2021.
Source 6: https://time.com/5303844/donald-trump-king-cover/
The Story Behind TIME's Trump 'King Me' Cover; Published by TIME USA, LLC. All Rights Reserved.; Illustration by Tim O'Brien for TIME; Date published: June 7, 2018; Date of website access: July 05, 2021.
Source 7: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/12/trump-vaccine-covid-older-adults-458114
Trump to prioritize older adults for Covid vaccines, release all doses; Published by Politico LLC; Written by: Rachel Roubein; Date published: January 12, 2021; Date of website access: July 05, 2021.
Source 8: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ilion---metopa.jpg
File:Ilion---metopa.jpg; Published by Wikimedia Commons; Category: Sun God Helios relief (Altes Museum); Date last updated: October 11, 2020; Date of website access: July 05, 2021.
Source 9: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/09/world/europe/pope-coronavirus-vaccinations.html
Pope Calls Coronavirus Vaccinations an Ethical Obligation Saying he will be vaccinated himself next week, Francis described the refusal to get the vaccine as suicidal.; Published by the New York Times Company; Written by Jason Horowitz; Date published: January 9, 2021; Date last updated: March 4, 2021; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 10: https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2013/10/04/Pope-Francis-Let-us-not-be-instruments-of-destruction/47541380896536/
Pope Francis: 'Let us not be instruments of destruction'; Published by United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.; Date published: October 4, 2013; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 11: https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/who-chief-congratulates-biden-and-harris-on-poll-win-calls-for-joint-fight-against-covid-19.html
WHO Chief Congratulates Biden & Harris On Poll Win, Calls For Joint Fight Against COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden & his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory in the US elections.; Published by Republic. All rights reserved.; Written by Brigitte Fernandes; Date last updated: November 9, 2021; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 12: https://theindependent.sg/testing-snag-keeps-2-who-china-probe-experts-in-singapore/
Testing snag keeps 2 WHO China probe experts in Singapore; Published by the Independent News & Media; Singapore Edition; WHO — Wikipedia Edition; Date published: January 14, 2021; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 13: https://www.churchofsatan.com/hierarchy/
Published by the Church of Satan Website; Magus Anton Szandor LaVey, Founder (1930-1997); Date published: unknown; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 14: https://www.post-gazette.com/opinion/Op-Ed/2019/02/08/I-now-wear-a-MAGA-hat/stories/201902080042
I now wear a MAGA hat. Why? Because of how the left prejudges me; Published by Pittsburg Post-Gazette; Written by Kristan Hawkins; Date published: February 8, 2019, at 12:00 am eastern time; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
Source 15: https://youtu.be/qRtwLNUmBbs
"Don't say that, I'll start to cry," President Trump says to the crowd in MI chanting "WE LOVE YOU!"; Published by Donald J Trump; YouTube; Date published: September 10, 2020; Date of website access: July 5, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.