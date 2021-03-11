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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Apocalyptic Conspiracy? - What's Up, Prof? 54
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93 views • March 11, 2021
In Episode 54 we discuss the growing movement around the world to discredit anyone and everything that disagrees with the mainstream as a conspiracy, even the Bible. We also look at the 1700 year celebration of Sunday laws and the rekindling of Sunday movements around the world. The Bible warns that morality will be eliminated just before Jesus returns, is this prevalent today?
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#Walter, #Veith,#WalterVeith, #Apocalypse, #SundayLaw, #Sabbath, #Conspiracy
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#Walter, #Veith,#WalterVeith, #Apocalypse, #SundayLaw, #Sabbath, #Conspiracy
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