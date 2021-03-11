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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Apocalyptic Conspiracy? - What's Up, Prof? 54
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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93 views • March 11, 2021
In Episode 54 we discuss the growing movement around the world to discredit anyone and everything that disagrees with the mainstream as a conspiracy, even the Bible. We also look at the 1700 year celebration of Sunday laws and the rekindling of Sunday movements around the world. The Bible warns that morality will be eliminated just before Jesus returns, is this prevalent today?

All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums

#Walter, #Veith,#WalterVeith, #Apocalypse, #SundayLaw, #Sabbath, #Conspiracy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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