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Dems & RINOs Target Small Business, Big Business Exempted From Mandates & Closures
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15 views • March 17, 2020
All but 40 Republicans joined with Pelosi to mandate sick leave & unemployment pay ONLY ON SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED BUSINESSES. Companies with more than 500 employees are exempted. Meanwhile, large corporations are allowed to stay open & SME’s like restaurants & bars are forced to shutdown.
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