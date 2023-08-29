PREPARING FOR THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST LUKE 17:20-37

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 17:20-37. Both John the Baptist and Jesus had taught about the kingdom of
God. The Pharisees may have asked this question because of what they had heard.
‘The kingdom is in you’. The kingdom is not an event. The kingdom is an inner
experience that changes a person’s character. The Greek word for ‘in’ also
means ‘among’. The kingdom was present ‘among’ them. The Pharisees were looking
for a kingdom. But the king, Jesus, was already among them.
