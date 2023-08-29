Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PREPARING FOR THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST LUKE 17:20-37
channel image
Calvary Melbourne Australia
105 Subscribers
12 views
Published 15 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 17:20-37. Both John the Baptist and Jesus had taught about the kingdom of God. The Pharisees may have asked this question because of what they had heard. ‘The kingdom is in you’. The kingdom is not an event. The kingdom is an inner experience that changes a person’s character. The Greek word for ‘in’ also means ‘among’. The kingdom was present ‘among’ them. The Pharisees were looking for a kingdom. But the king, Jesus, was already among them. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

Keywords
jesus christphariseesalmighty god

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket