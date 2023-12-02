Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Walking in Faith Part 2: The Third Man of the Human Race
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
103 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

Adam and Eve rejected the love of God and embraced the lies of the Devil but their son Abel turned out to be a man that loved and desired to please God. Abel must have caught a glimpse of the Garden of Eden's beauty through the entrance and known that he would never have a chance to enter and live in this paradise but he latched onto God's promise of a future redeemer that would pay for the sins of the human race and make it possible to get into a future Garden.

Abel knew he was responsible for maintaining his relationship with God, and when he was old enough to start sacrificing, he followed the command given to his parents. The Bible records that his faith was imputed unto him for righteousness. If this man could exhibit such faith in God, should we not have even more faith?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1303.pdf

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


Keywords
cainabeledenreedemer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket