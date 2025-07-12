How to Forgive Parents! Twitter/X Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Friday Night Live Twitter Space 11 July 2025
In this episode, I explore the complex issues surrounding drug use and its cultural implications, inviting listeners to engage in thoughtful discussions. We address the romanticization of addiction and the importance of promoting a responsible perspective on substance use, distinguishing between medicinal and recreational contexts. A caller shares a personal narrative, sparking a deeper examination of the motivations behind drug use and raising questions about societal perceptions.
Shifting focus, I discuss the intricacies of personal histories and forgiveness within dysfunctional family dynamics, advocating for healthy boundaries and productive relationships. Throughout our dialogue, I emphasize the importance of taking personal responsibility and fostering self-awareness in order to break free from past trauma. The episode concludes with a call for ongoing engagement and reflection as we navigate our individual journeys toward understanding and growth.
FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!
You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!