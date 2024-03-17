The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 6: Entering God's Rest

The religions of man have come up with different answers for what happens after you die such as, "You will cease to exist," or "You will be reincarnated," or they have their own version of heaven. Death can be a scary thing but it isn't the end and the Bible makes it clear that when the body dies, your soul continues to live on in heaven or hell.

The children of Israel did not want to go to hell and labored hard to make it to heaven but were never able to enter God's rest. No man can enter the rest of God through his own works; it is all done by Jesus. When a person has been born again, he ceases from his own works. God has given you the option of leaving all doubt and fear behind, trusting in Jesus, coming into His rest, and having the peace He has promised to provide.

Jesus is a high priest working in heaven on your behalf, who was tempted in all ways, but never yielded to sin. Your future is secure as a believer in Christ so what is hindering you from coming boldly before the throne of God?

