The Highwire Episode No. 255

The HighWire is forging a new path in journalism brought to you by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). By providing unprecedented access to in-depth investigations into this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP, especially in regards to the new genetic mutagens they now call vaccines, The HighWire has become one of the fastest-growing and most trusted health news and talk shows in digital media. Del Bigtree and the guests he interviews are perched high above the circus of mainstream propaganda media. They bring you death-defying talk without the safety net of corporate or government influence. This is episode number 256, produced on 02/24/2022. It focuses on what's happening in Canada, spotlighting the Totalitarian actions of World Economic Forum Puppet, Justin Trudeau, who has literally declared war on his own people. You will want to pay special attention to the Jaxson Report, which always brings you hard-to-find information.