BEN BERGQUAM Real America's Voice: This is the real California Gavin Newsom and the Democrats don’t want you to see, shot yesterday in Sacramento.
It’s like this all across the state and in every Democrat run hellhole. They’re spending billions of dollars but they don’t actually want to fix the problem. Just like the illegal alien industry, there’s too much money (your money) to be made on keeping people homeless!
Newsom is clearly planning to run for President but America needs to see what voting for Democrats really does. There’s no debate needed, the choice in 2024 is very simple - #Trump #MAGA #SaveAmerica!
Institute for the interview that I got with a 12 year homeless woman. It’s Powerful!
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
