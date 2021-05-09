BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pastor Artur Arrested, Mocking Dr. Dies After 2nd Injection And UK Green List Is A Bad Joke!
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
257 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • May 09, 2021
Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested for preaching! The Canadian govt is not going to stop attacking Christians and the only question is what will the people do? Because it won't stop here! The Astra injection takes yet another life and a Dr. that wrote a mocking obituary has died after his second injection. Karma? Meanwhile the UK green list of countries to travel to is even being questioned by the msm and travel companies. It is an utter joke to think we are free in the eyes of these tyrannical governments! Mass Non-Compliance!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future

Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true

Contact us: [email protected]

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0

Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1

Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/

Article Links:
http://www.saveartur.com/

https://www.rebelnews.com/police_state_watch_the_moment_a_swat_team_arrests_canadian_pastor_artur_pawlowski

https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9/police-state-watch-the-moment-a-swat:9

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-astrazeneca-vaccine-death-1.6014284#:~:text=Leonhard%20Foeger%2FReuters)-,An%20Alberta%20woman%20in%20her%2050s%20has%20died%20from%20a,immune%20thrombotic%20thrombocytopenia%20(VITT

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9558519/New-poll-shows-79-PERCENT-people-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-wont-change-minds.html

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/07/thomas-flanigan-ohio-doctor-writes-his-own-obituary-after-moderna-shots-dead-11-weeks-later/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=bb1c355863b28cda0c4dc827ada711f7f0cc7eef-1620556935-0-AWmLKMTzv658H43IUHDGTHSaJSzxyK9dpslrvbb9e2OVXppwu0BGYaS0p68Xq4EwY3gio7l8DfmbuddEaa2TOlBqAZgbgNYE8RkCexuIGSha1V5YicGCw4dLGWQobAbMhiGq2tWXVbgsLJcA7zn8Dnix5ESiZ3ZUaHFcTw-WmJBUuw7Qoux3yfnwYav3DlHljDr-z5oVwL5EZkDODdMBo5endkGTKigZq1X-ur1P_TD2lXxlEYueSd6LCGtt4WtqMLT-awD9A4HGyWgNJOLiAXr5C2LbVCZxwCL_WIR6YrLD3gqxlsc1AxGpBTE04QuqjVTJKn0NbdVhxN6nhAj7mdRyqwDNr1gL0lZ7cDgO9Uu0Ah9dTRTEX1OfRnFhXrqMYCXWT5W1SQ39uDWEwxux42T6_S59fFTwIxqhffYWQcOpEEkuc0uwH7TXgrGZgWP3zByxL1zaD__kR7OfQgI8Iz7NizaxWVJV-FEVJ_DLWYnHXneqt_1vfB8i7k-hMbXWa9mVVX7RFtm2RZ0Dpcvqfqk

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57027418

Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/IMG_0904.jpg
Keywords
tyrannyscamdemicwaking the futuredepop shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Tariff-Related Layoffs Draw Scrutiny as Some Republican Voters Reassess Midterm Support

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy