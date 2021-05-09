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Pastor Artur Arrested, Mocking Dr. Dies After 2nd Injection And UK Green List Is A Bad Joke!
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100 views • May 09, 2021
Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski was arrested for preaching! The Canadian govt is not going to stop attacking Christians and the only question is what will the people do? Because it won't stop here! The Astra injection takes yet another life and a Dr. that wrote a mocking obituary has died after his second injection. Karma? Meanwhile the UK green list of countries to travel to is even being questioned by the msm and travel companies. It is an utter joke to think we are free in the eyes of these tyrannical governments! Mass Non-Compliance!
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Article Links:
http://www.saveartur.com/
https://www.rebelnews.com/police_state_watch_the_moment_a_swat_team_arrests_canadian_pastor_artur_pawlowski
https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9/police-state-watch-the-moment-a-swat:9
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-astrazeneca-vaccine-death-1.6014284#:~:text=Leonhard%20Foeger%2FReuters)-,An%20Alberta%20woman%20in%20her%2050s%20has%20died%20from%20a,immune%20thrombotic%20thrombocytopenia%20(VITT
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9558519/New-poll-shows-79-PERCENT-people-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-wont-change-minds.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/07/thomas-flanigan-ohio-doctor-writes-his-own-obituary-after-moderna-shots-dead-11-weeks-later/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=bb1c355863b28cda0c4dc827ada711f7f0cc7eef-1620556935-0-AWmLKMTzv658H43IUHDGTHSaJSzxyK9dpslrvbb9e2OVXppwu0BGYaS0p68Xq4EwY3gio7l8DfmbuddEaa2TOlBqAZgbgNYE8RkCexuIGSha1V5YicGCw4dLGWQobAbMhiGq2tWXVbgsLJcA7zn8Dnix5ESiZ3ZUaHFcTw-WmJBUuw7Qoux3yfnwYav3DlHljDr-z5oVwL5EZkDODdMBo5endkGTKigZq1X-ur1P_TD2lXxlEYueSd6LCGtt4WtqMLT-awD9A4HGyWgNJOLiAXr5C2LbVCZxwCL_WIR6YrLD3gqxlsc1AxGpBTE04QuqjVTJKn0NbdVhxN6nhAj7mdRyqwDNr1gL0lZ7cDgO9Uu0Ah9dTRTEX1OfRnFhXrqMYCXWT5W1SQ39uDWEwxux42T6_S59fFTwIxqhffYWQcOpEEkuc0uwH7TXgrGZgWP3zByxL1zaD__kR7OfQgI8Iz7NizaxWVJV-FEVJ_DLWYnHXneqt_1vfB8i7k-hMbXWa9mVVX7RFtm2RZ0Dpcvqfqk
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57027418
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Article Links:
http://www.saveartur.com/
https://www.rebelnews.com/police_state_watch_the_moment_a_swat_team_arrests_canadian_pastor_artur_pawlowski
https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9/police-state-watch-the-moment-a-swat:9
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-astrazeneca-vaccine-death-1.6014284#:~:text=Leonhard%20Foeger%2FReuters)-,An%20Alberta%20woman%20in%20her%2050s%20has%20died%20from%20a,immune%20thrombotic%20thrombocytopenia%20(VITT
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9558519/New-poll-shows-79-PERCENT-people-oppose-COVID-19-vaccine-wont-change-minds.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/07/thomas-flanigan-ohio-doctor-writes-his-own-obituary-after-moderna-shots-dead-11-weeks-later/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=bb1c355863b28cda0c4dc827ada711f7f0cc7eef-1620556935-0-AWmLKMTzv658H43IUHDGTHSaJSzxyK9dpslrvbb9e2OVXppwu0BGYaS0p68Xq4EwY3gio7l8DfmbuddEaa2TOlBqAZgbgNYE8RkCexuIGSha1V5YicGCw4dLGWQobAbMhiGq2tWXVbgsLJcA7zn8Dnix5ESiZ3ZUaHFcTw-WmJBUuw7Qoux3yfnwYav3DlHljDr-z5oVwL5EZkDODdMBo5endkGTKigZq1X-ur1P_TD2lXxlEYueSd6LCGtt4WtqMLT-awD9A4HGyWgNJOLiAXr5C2LbVCZxwCL_WIR6YrLD3gqxlsc1AxGpBTE04QuqjVTJKn0NbdVhxN6nhAj7mdRyqwDNr1gL0lZ7cDgO9Uu0Ah9dTRTEX1OfRnFhXrqMYCXWT5W1SQ39uDWEwxux42T6_S59fFTwIxqhffYWQcOpEEkuc0uwH7TXgrGZgWP3zByxL1zaD__kR7OfQgI8Iz7NizaxWVJV-FEVJ_DLWYnHXneqt_1vfB8i7k-hMbXWa9mVVX7RFtm2RZ0Dpcvqfqk
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-57027418
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