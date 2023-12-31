Create New Account
The Fall of Biden, Communism. Eastern Alliance vs USA. 2023 Sets Record For Billion Dollar Disasters
North Korea says it is preparing for war with the U.S. North Korea says it is preparing for war with the United States. State media reported that leader Kim Jong Un was ordering accelerated military preparations to counter what he called unprecedented, confrontational moves by the U.S. Jenny Town is a senior fellow at the Stimson Center - it's a foreign affairs think tank - where she directs its 38 North program that focuses on North Korea. And she's here with us to talk about all this. Jenny Town, welcome. Thank you for joining us.


Russia and China are on the brink of a military alliance that could overwhelm the US. For decades, the US has been the world's main military superpower.

But the US faces formidable new threats, and rising global conflict.

In the wake of the Ukraine war, Russia and China have been growing closer.


NOAA: 2023 worst year on record for billion-dollar disasters. The U.S. experienced 23 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in the first eight months of 2023 — the largest number since records began.


