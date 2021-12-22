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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 50
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21 views • December 22, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we continue to analyze chapter 7 of 1 Corinthians through verse 16. We discuss Paul's counsel regarding the situation where one spouse responds to the gospel of the kingdom of God while the other does not. We explore the likely basis for Paul's counsel by examining the treatment of this issue within the shadow of the kingdom of God and translating the same principles to the image of the kingdom of God. In doing so, we can better understand the full meaning of Paul's counsel to the Corinthian ekklesia regarding this matter.
In this episode, we continue to analyze chapter 7 of 1 Corinthians through verse 16. We discuss Paul's counsel regarding the situation where one spouse responds to the gospel of the kingdom of God while the other does not. We explore the likely basis for Paul's counsel by examining the treatment of this issue within the shadow of the kingdom of God and translating the same principles to the image of the kingdom of God. In doing so, we can better understand the full meaning of Paul's counsel to the Corinthian ekklesia regarding this matter.
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