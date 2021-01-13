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Start Reporting and Exposing Fraud and Corruption. See Video Notes for Action Steps.
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20 views • January 13, 2021
1. Download the video from this link right now: https://vimeo.com/499442765/f60198aad5
2. Choose your largest/favorite platform (or multiple) and upload the video.
3. Copy & Paste this text into your caption:
Stop talking,
Stop whining,
Start reporting and exposing fraud/corruption.
@Project_Veritas has a new investigative report exposing a high-level media executive inciting violence.
2. Choose your largest/favorite platform (or multiple) and upload the video.
3. Copy & Paste this text into your caption:
Stop talking,
Stop whining,
Start reporting and exposing fraud/corruption.
@Project_Veritas has a new investigative report exposing a high-level media executive inciting violence.
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