Yahushaman and the House of Yah 6

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Yahushaman gives his testimony on Yah's first experiential teaching to him on the power of prayer when he was a youth, and the subsequent experiential teaching of Yah on how He delivers us from death, underlining the scripture on how we overcome the devil by the blood of the lamb, the word of our testimony and loving not our lives even unto death.