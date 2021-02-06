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BUSTED Diebold Vote Tampering
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464 views • February 06, 2021
This is a demonstration that voting results can be tampered with using a Diebold voting machine.
The election official and voters in this "mini-election" were shocked to see it firsthand.
Disclaimer: This video does not claim that fraud occurred on Dibold machines.
However, forensic computer experts and attorneys have alleged this.
Diebold was bought by Dominion Voting Systems, now at the center
of the 2020 election scandal in the United States.
(Video uploaded under Fair Use provisions of Copyright for educational and
research purposes.) [Title and description revised May, 2021.]
The election official and voters in this "mini-election" were shocked to see it firsthand.
Disclaimer: This video does not claim that fraud occurred on Dibold machines.
However, forensic computer experts and attorneys have alleged this.
Diebold was bought by Dominion Voting Systems, now at the center
of the 2020 election scandal in the United States.
(Video uploaded under Fair Use provisions of Copyright for educational and
research purposes.) [Title and description revised May, 2021.]
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