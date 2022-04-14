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The West Part 2
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31 views • April 14, 2022
This is a video of the predictive programming that God has allowed us to see. We are releasing this in hopes to help warn people of what we believe is coming. This is Part 1 of the west (The whole north america) side of this programming.
Movies: Red Dawn Both (1984-2012)
Go to our website for more:https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus
For more on the Bible head on over to this channel:https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Movies: Red Dawn Both (1984-2012)
Go to our website for more:https://theophilus444.wixsite.com/theophilus
For more on the Bible head on over to this channel:https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
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