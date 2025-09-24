Gotu Kola: The Adaptogenic Bacopa Cofactor for Spiritual Enlightenment

Another Eastern historical Nootropic, best used in combination with Bacopa. It's a medium-term Biohack that, after a few weeks of dosing, enhances cognition, attention, and memory along with an anti-anxiety effect that imbues a modicum of spiritual enlightenment.

It seems to me to be a general-purpose Nootropic that aids the domains of performance enhancement that concern Biohackers. However, I wouldn't call it a best-in-class Nootropic. If people want to use Gotu Kola, do so in the way it has been consumed since time immemorial, as Brahmi, in combination with Bacopa.





2:03 Traditional Medicine

3:58 Nervine Tonic

4:28 Cognition

7:11 Anxiety

9:21 Alertness vs Attention

12:10 ADHD

14:01 Bacopa Cofactor

15:33 On Mood

17:07 Working Memory

18:00 Memory and Learning

18:20 Antidepressant

18:40 Antiepileptic

18:55 Radioprotection

19:26 Longevity

20:52 Vs Benzo Withdrawal

22:09 Neuroprotection

22:42 Mechanism of Action

26:08 Biohacker Review

29:12 Sourcing

31:51 Usage

34:04 Vs Male Vitality

35:58 Safe for Pregnancy

37:15 Side Effects

39:34 Cofactors

41:11 Dosage

42:15 Conclusion





