Gotu Kola: The Adaptogenic Bacopa Cofactor for Spiritual Enlightenment
36 views • 23 hours ago

Another Eastern historical Nootropic, best used in combination with Bacopa. It's a medium-term Biohack that, after a few weeks of dosing, enhances cognition, attention, and memory along with an anti-anxiety effect that imbues a modicum of spiritual enlightenment.

It seems to me to be a general-purpose Nootropic that aids the domains of performance enhancement that concern Biohackers. However, I wouldn't call it a best-in-class Nootropic. If people want to use Gotu Kola, do so in the way it has been consumed since time immemorial, as Brahmi, in combination with Bacopa.


2:03 Traditional Medicine

3:58 Nervine Tonic

4:28 Cognition

7:11 Anxiety

9:21 Alertness vs Attention

12:10 ADHD

14:01 Bacopa Cofactor

15:33 On Mood

17:07 Working Memory

18:00 Memory and Learning

18:20 Antidepressant

18:40 Antiepileptic

18:55 Radioprotection

19:26 Longevity

20:52 Vs Benzo Withdrawal

22:09 Neuroprotection

22:42 Mechanism of Action

26:08 Biohacker Review

29:12 Sourcing

31:51 Usage

34:04 Vs Male Vitality

35:58 Safe for Pregnancy

37:15 Side Effects

39:34 Cofactors

41:11 Dosage

42:15 Conclusion


Read meta-analysis 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gotu-Kola-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Gotu Kola

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gotu-Kola

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gotu-Kola-AFF

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gotu-Kola-AMZ

In EU/UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gotu-Kola-EU


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthadhdattentionherbsbiohackinganxietycognitionnootropicsgotu kolalimitless mindsetworking memorymeta analysiscentella asiatica
